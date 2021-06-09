Suit: Indiana cop was speeding before pregnant woman killed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that an Indianapolis police officer was speeding and made an illegal lane change just before his patrol car struck and killed a pregnant woman last year near a highway ramp.

Attorneys for 23-year-old Ashlynn Lisby’s boyfriend, Marcus Lewis Jr., allege that Officer Jonathan Henderson was driving 33 mph over the speed limit moments before he hit Lisby in May 2020, killing her.

The Indianapolis Star reports the suit also alleges that Henderson was never disciplined by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for the incident that killed Lisby. The city’s Office of Corporation Counsel says it does not comment on pending litigation.