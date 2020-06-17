Suit filed over black man’s killing by Indianapolis officer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The mother of a black man who was killed by an Indianapolis police officer filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city, its police department and four officers, including the the officer who fired the fatal shots.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department failed to adequately train, screen and supervise officers to prevent them from engaging in excessive or deadly force.

The suit names among Dejoure Mercer, the black police officer who fatally shot 21-year-old Dreasjon “Sean” Reed on May 6 during a foot chase. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

