Indiana

Suit: District failed to stop student from being bullied

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 04:32 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 04:32 AM EDT

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) - A central Indiana teenager with special needs is suing her local school district, alleging it failed to stop "severe and pervasive" bullying she has faced in school.

The federal lawsuit filed May 13 in Indianapolis against the Franklin Community School Corp. doesn't identify the girl.

WRTV-TV reports the lawsuit contends the 14-year-old girl experienced bullying so bad she attempted suicide several times.

It says the teen has autism, depression and ADHD and has endured a "severe and pervasive campaign" of verbal and physical harassment by fellow students in the community about 25 miles south of Indianapolis.

The suit says the girl was teased, kicked and punched by students who told her "you should die" and "dig a hole and bury yourself."

The school district's attorney says it's reviewing the complaint.

___

Information from: WRTV-TV, http://www.theindychannel.com/index.html

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local