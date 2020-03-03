Suit dismissed over Indiana attorney general groping claims

FILE – In this July 9, 2018, file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Indiana’s attorney general by four women who say he drunkenly groped them during a party.

Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill has denied the allegations and his lawyers argued the women didn’t have a valid case for sexual harassment under federal law because they all worked for state government’s legislative branch while Hill is an elected officer of the executive branch.

Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson wrote in Monday’s ruling that the women described “disgraceful and reprehensible conduct” but the allegations didn’t meet the legal standard to establish a violation of federal law.

Hill said in a statement that he was grateful for the ruling and looked forward to continuing as attorney general.

