Suit can proceed against ex-Indiana officer over crash death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit can proceed against a former South Bend police officer who killed a young mother when he ran a red light and plowed his patrol car into her vehicle.

The Chicago-based U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday reversed a federal judge’s March 2020 ruling that found former officer Justin Gorny could not be held liable for 22-year-old Erica Flores’ death in July 2018.

The South Bend Tribune reports that Flores’ family sued Gorny and the city of South Bend.

An attorney representing Gorny and the city has not responded to a request for comment.