Suburban Indianapolis school board adding metal detectors

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis school district will have metal detectors when its board meets this week.

The Carmel Clay Schools is adding wand metal detectors after a man was arrested when a handgun fell from his pocket during a July 26 school board meeting.

The Indianapolis Star reports a notice for Wednesday’s board workshop session tells potential attendees that “all participants are subject to metal detection and may be subject to pat down based upon metal detector activation.”

District spokeswoman Emily Bauer says people wanting to attend board meetings should expect metal detectors from now on.

Indiana law makes it a felony to have a gun on school property or a school bus.