Submit questions for INFocus: Coronavirus Town Hall set to air Thursday on WANE-TV and WANE.com

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) On Thursday evening, WANE 15 will air a special program dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic where you have a chance to submit questions ahead of time.

INFocus: Coronavirus Town Hall will originate from Indianapolis and will feature U.S. Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun as well as Rep. Jim Banks and seven other Indiana U.S. representatives.

The town hall will air on WANE-TV and WANE.com from 7 pm to 8 pm with an additional half hour from 8 pm to 8:30 p.m. only on WANE.com.

If you’d like to submit a question, send an email to townhall@wane.com and be sure to include your name and where you’re from.