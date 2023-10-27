HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The lasting impact of student loan debts can be massive. In addition to taking up to years to fully pay off the debt, around 43.8 million Americans owe a collective $1.64 trillion in student loans, according to studentaid.gov.

That averages to over $37,000 for each borrower, and as people resume payments on those loans, residents in some states are seeing higher required payments than others.

In order to determine the states with the most and least costly payments, WalletHub analyzed and compared the median student loan payment amounts each month across all 50 states.

When it comes to Indiana, WalletHub determined the average student loan payment is $176 each month.

In the rest of the Tri-State, Kentucky had one of the lowest average monthly payments at $159 each month or the fourth lowest rank. Illinois is on the other end of the chart with the 10th highest monthly payment at $207 each month.

Some would try and pay off their debts faster, so WalletHub also provided some tips, including making a budget, increasing income with a side hustle or part time job and making payments on time.

