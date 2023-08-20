INDIANA (WANE) — Summertime is almost over, but it’s still a great time to enjoy the great outdoors. And for Hoosiers, one state park is their top choice to do so.

Digital insurance comparison and marketplace website Insuranks calculated the most popular state or national park in each state based on searches over the past three years. Turkey Run State Park is the most popular Indiana state park, according to that study.

It’s no surprise Turkey Run edged out other state parks in Indiana. After all, it’s the top Indiana state park, according to TripAdvisor.

Additionally, the park has 680 reviews on TripAdvisor, where it holds a 4.5-star rating. Some of the most recent reviews praise the location for its views and various trails, giving visitors a plethora of options for hiking.

Along with hiking and horseback riding trails, the state park also has picnic areas with plenty of shade, a nature center, historic sites, a sand volleyball court, a basketball court, and two tennis courts. It also offers canoeing and kayaking, as well as fishing and a swimming pool during the summer.

Turkey Run also has a campground with 23 rental cabins and 213 campsites — a plus for folks looking to spend a few nights in the great outdoors. And plenty of Americans are looking to do just that, according to Insuranks, which found that two out of three Americans are planning on, or have already gone on a camping trip this year.

Curious to learn more about Turkey Run State Park? Check out its website for more details.