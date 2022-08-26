Indiana state of United States flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog

(WANE) — A new survey from CouponBirds revealed that nearly 123,000 Hoosiers admit to following financial advice from social media influencers.

Some of the topics Hoosiers have taken advice on included taxes, college loans, credit scores, credit cards, budgeting, debt, investing for retirement and options trading.

The study also found that over 20 million Americans have taken and acted upon financial advice from social media influencers.

Some of the biggest financial myths perpetuated by social media influencers include purchasing hotel points and investing in options trading, according to the study.

According to the study, purchasing hotel points is not worth the cost and options trading can be risky due to a lack of guarantees.