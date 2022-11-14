(WANE) — Although potholes are an inevitable part of driving, some states have to deal with it more than others, and a recent study showed Indiana ranks near the top when it comes to having the worst pothole problems.

A study from QuoteWizard revealed that Indiana has the second worst pothole problems of any state, with only Michigan topping the Hoosier state on the list.

Unsurprisingly, most of the states on the upper half of the list are located in the northern half of the U.S., where wintery conditions play a significant role in deteriorating roadways.

However, the study did find Wyoming has the least amount of issues out of any state despite being a northern state.

The study also compiled a list of the Top 50 cities with the biggest pothole problems, and three Indiana cities made the list with Lafayette, Indianapolis and South Bend ranking 11th ,13th and 22nd, respectively.

According to the study, the average repair costs for an accident regarding potholes are $306.