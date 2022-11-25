FILE – This Oct. 17, 2019 file photo shows a McDonald’s sign along Interstate 40/85 in Burlington, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

(WANE) — A new study from Betsperts discovered Indiana has an ample amount of fast food restaurants compared to most states in the country.

The study found that Indiana has the sixth highest number of fast food establishments per 10,000 people.

Indiana has 5 fast food chains per 10,000 people, according to the study, and only Alabama, Nebraska, West Virginia, Oklahoma and Tennessee have more fast food places per 10,000 than the Hoosier state.

On the other hand, Vermont had the least amount of restaurants per 10,000 people.

The study also found Starbucks to be the most popular fast food chain in the country, with McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A finishing second and third.

McDonald’s is the most popular fast food chain in Indiana, according to the study.