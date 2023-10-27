FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Nightmares can be a haunting experience, depending on subject matter and intensity some may have you thinking about them for the entire day or longer.

Mattress sales website MattressNextDay completed a recent study which sought to find out which states are most haunted by their nightmares using Google search data. The results seemingly showed that in comparison to most states, Hoosiers, sleep relatively peacefully.

The rankings were based on the number of searches for the word “nightmares” per 10,000 residents.

Indiana ranked in the bottom ten of top states suffering from nightmares, at #41. Looking nearby the only neighboring state less affected by nightmares was Kentucky at #45.

The state considered the most haunted by nightmares was Massachusetts with 1011 searches per 10,000. In comparison, Indiana’s 41st ranking was based on their 585 searches per 10,000 residents.

Some who are especially sensitive to nightmares may seek to avoid certain activities that are sometimes associated with possibly causing nightmares, like eating cheese, or watching scary movies. But MattressNextDay CEO Martin Seeley said there’s little evidence to show avoiding such activity will help.

“This myth is one that dates back centuries but there is no scientific evidence to support this myth. However, some scientific studies would suggest that consuming cheese before bed could help you sleep because it contains tryptophan, an amino acid needed to produce serotonin, the neurotransmitter involved in sleep,” Seeley said. “While watching scary movies will put you on edge, there has been no clear indicator that disturbing content like gory films will cause you to have nightmares. But we do advise cutting down on that screen time before bed, as light emitted by devices can negatively impact sleep.”

Here’s the full rankings of U.S. States from this study;

RankStateSearches for Nightmares per 10,000 residents
1Massachusetts1011
2Delaware937
3Nevada935
4Vermont901
5Rhode Island889
6Wyoming889
7Maryland880
8Alaska871
9Pennsylvania851
10New York818
11Hawaii814
12North Dakota813
13Illinois811
14Connecticut787
15New Hampshire777
16Colorado738
17North Carolina725
18Georgia724
19New Jersey720
20South Dakota694
21California693
22Maine686
23Washington686
24Texas683
25Utah680
26Oregon678
27Florida672
28Arizona671
29Virginia666
30Nebraska650
31Ohio645
32New Mexico644
33West Virginia634
34Michigan631
35Missouri626
36Montana624
37Louisiana619
38Minnesota613
39Oklahoma612
40Tennessee606
41Indiana585
42Alabama582
43Wisconsin568
44Kansas567
45Kentucky563
46Arkansas556
47Idaho545
48South Carolina520
49Iowa513
50Mississippi494