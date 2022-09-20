(WANE) — A recent study from Duffy & Duffy, a medical malpractice law firm, found Indiana ranked in the top half of all states in terms of providing access to “Grade A” hospitals for its citizens.

The study ranked Indiana 24th on the list and showed the Hoosier state offered 19 “Grade A” hospitals out of 74 hospitals in the state.

The study based the rankings on the number of people in each state for every “Grade A” hospital.

The study found that three states do not offer a single “Grade A” hospital: North Dakota, Wyoming and West Virginia.

Mississippi was the top state in terms of greatest accessibility to “Grade A” hospitals, according to the study.