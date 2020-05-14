Study estimates 2.8% coronavirus infection rate for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A statewide study by Indiana University researchers estimates that at least 2.8% of Indiana’s population has been infected by the coronavirus, a rate about 10 times that shown by previous testing.

The testing of about 4,600 people at random around the state found 1.7% were infected at the time of the test and 1.1% tested positive for antibodies showing they were previously exposed.

The findings estimate that Indiana has seen a 0.58% fatality rate among those infected. A professor who led the study says that rate is almost six times greater than the fatality rate for season flu.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.