(WANE) — A new study from NiceRx revealed Indiana to be among the states with the highest number of overdose deaths between 2013 and 2020.

According to the study, Indiana had 17,257 drug overdose deaths from 2013 to 2020, which ranked seventh out of all 50 states.

Heroin accounted for more overdose deaths than any other drug in the U.S. during that span, but fentanyl has seen the largest increase in overdose deaths.

From 2013 to 2016, fentanyl overdose deaths saw an 855% increase, representing a total that far exceeds cocaine, which was responsible for the second largest increase in overdose deaths during that time span at a rate of 112.75%.