Indiana state of United States flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog

(WANE) — A recent study by DivorceAnswers.com, an online resource dedicated to legal information about divorce, researched the amount of inquiries about divorce lawyers by state since 2020 and found Indiana couples were below the national average.

According to the study, Indiana couples have made 108,240 online divorce inquiries, which ranked 27th in the nation based on weighted population statistics.

The study indicated divorce inquiries across the nation have risen since 2020, with the pandemic being the likely cause, whether it was due to the lockdowns or differing viewpoints regarding vaccinations.

Nearby states such as Ohio, Michigan and Illinois placed 17th, 14th and 7th respectively.