Students sue Indiana University over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A group of Indiana University students are suing over the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, eight students allege that the requirement that students, staff and faculty be vaccinated against the virus before returning to campus in the fall violates the Fourteenth Amendment, which includes rights of personal autonomy and bodily integrity and the right to reject medical treatment, and Indiana’s recently passed “vaccine passport” law.

IU’s vaccine requirement has been embroiled in controversy since it was announced last month. State officials have called on the university to rescind the mandate; others have asked Gov. Eric Holcomb to block it. Attorney General Todd Rokita issued a public opinion that it violated state law.

Responding to public pressure, university officials said earlier this month that the requirement would stand, but documentation to prove vaccination status would no longer be required. Individuals simply have to certify their status through an online form.

For years, IU students have had to get six others vaccines before coming to campus, and it’s Indiana law to show proof of those.

