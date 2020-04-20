Student-run Purdue farm raising produce for food banks

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Journal and Courier) — Purdue University students who oversee a small community farm are raising crops for local food banks to help feed students and local residents alike during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Purdue Student Farm usually sells its produce to Purdue food services for use in the university’s dining service. But the farm found itself without customers after on-campus classes were canceled amid the pandemic.

Chris Adair manages the students who work at the farm. He tells the Journal and Courier that farm staff are currently harvesting spinach and bagging it for Purdue’s own food bank and the Food Finders Food Bank, which serves local residents.

