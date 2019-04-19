Stuck skunk: Officer frees critter from can

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) - An Indiana police officer stepped in the free a skunk from a can Friday morning.

The South Bend Police Department said police were called to the corner of Broadway and Fellows at 7:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the animal's head caught in the can.

Officer R. Kaszas used a towel to cover the skunk so he wouldn't get sprayed. He was able to free the critter before it ran under a home in the area.

The officer snapped a before and after picture of the skunk which the department shared on Facebook.