BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WANE) — A police pursuit over a stolen vehicle led to an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

Early afternoon Beech Grove police were informed of a stolen vehicle that was reported in Indianapolis, and at 12:20 pm a Beech Grove officer observed the stolen maroon Honda at a gas station. When attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver fled. In the pursuit, the officer made at least two attempts to immobilize the vehicle with a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver but the attempts were unsuccessful.

At 12:24 pm officers were able to successfully stop the vehicle through a PIT maneuver, trapping the car on a center curb, then surrounding the vehicle with patrol vehicles. When officers began to exit their vehicles to apprehend the suspect, the suspect began to drive the vehicle back and forth, striking the police vehicles and nearly striking officers. At this time a Beech Grove Officer fired one shot toward the suspect still seated in the driver’s seat. The bullet struck the suspect causing non-life-threatening injuries as officers continued to communicate with the suspect.

After several minutes of communication, the suspect, Geral Smith, 42 of Indianapolis, IN, then exited the vehicle where immediate emergency medical aid was administered. Smith was then transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Drug contraband was later found in the vehicle after administering medical aid.

As a part of the Investigation detectives will be reviewing body camera footage of all officers involved including the Beech Grove Officer, Darrin McGuire, a 23-year veteran, who discharged his weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation and no officers were injured in the incident.