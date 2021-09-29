Statewide ‘Work to Include’ campaign begins Friday for Disability Employment Awareness Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Work to Include Coalition/Allen County and Greater Fort Wayne Inc. are participating in Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October.

A statewide “Work to Include” disability led coalition has been created specifically for Indiana to educate about disability employment and celebrate the many and varied contributions of Hoosiers with disabilities, the coalition said. This year’s theme is “Everyone Wins when Everyone’s IN.”

Work to Include in northeast Indiana is supported by AWS Foundation, the Allen County Commissioners and Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Some of the important facts about disability employment include:

Indiana Statistics:

According to the US Census Bureau, American Community Survey (2014), there are 463,300 working-age Hoosiers with disabilities. Of that number, less than 40% (36.9) were employed during the 2014 American Community Survey.

Indiana ranks 26th in the country when it comes to employment outcomes for individuals with disabilities. This is well below the top five states, which have disability employment rates over 50%.

Over 66% of adults with disabilities who are not working, are looking for employment.

During an unprecedented worker shortage, approximately 200,000 talented Hoosiers with disabilities are being overlooked.

Benefits of hiring individuals with disabilities:

Higher profits: Companies have 2x higher net income than peers without disability inclusion initiatives.

Lower turnover: Employers report a significant reduction, half of other employees.

Better customer relations: Consumers prefer businesses that hire people with disabilities.

Improved employee culture: There is a demonstrated positive impact on retention of existing employees.

Creativity and problem solving: Employees with disabilities bring a new perspective.

Preference in federal government contracting, a larger talent pool, and tax and other financial incentives.

For more information about Work to Include or Disabilities Employment Awareness Month, contact: Kevin Morse at 260-203-5754 or kmorse@greaterfortwayneinc.com.