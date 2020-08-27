Statewide Silver Alert issued for New Albany teen

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WANE) – The New Albany Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kamryn Bowman, a 14-year-old boy. Bowman is missing from New Albany, Indiana which is 115 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Aug. 27 at 12:30 p.m.

Bowman is described as:

white male

5 feet 8 inches tall

125 pounds

brown hair with brown eyes

last seen wearing black shorts and blue Nike shoes

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kamryn Bowman, contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or 911.