Statewide Silver Alert issued for mom, toddler

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WANE) — A Statewide Silver Alert was issued for a missing Cumberland mom and her toddler.

The Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Ahren Karl Barowsky, a 3-year-old white boy, 3 feet 5 inches tall, 40 pounds, blonde hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a red & white ball cap, dark blue heavy coat and green pants.

Ahren is in the company of his mother Mary Barowsky, a 37 year old white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes, and driving a dark blue 2003 GMC Yukon with Indiana plate FI7106.

Ahren and Mary are missing from Greenfield, Indiana which is 24 miles east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 am.. They are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ahren Karl Barowsky and Mary Barowsky, contact the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department at 317-477-6000 or 911.