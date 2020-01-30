Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Newburgh man

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for Richard Howard, 85, of Newburgh, Ind.

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Warrick County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disapearance of Richard Howard, an 85-year-old man from Newburgh, Ind.

Howard is five feet eight inches tall, 210 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is possibly driving a green 2003 Dodge Caravan with an Indiana license plate STM763.

He was last seen Wednesday, January 29 around 9:30 a.m.

If you have any information on Richard L. Howard, contact the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department at 812-897-1200 or 911.