Statewide Silver Alert declared for Columbus man

COLUMBUS, (Ind.) WANE – A statewide silver alert has been issued for a missing Columbus, Indiana man.

Police say 55-year-old Jerry Wesler was last seen in Columbus, on Saturday, Jan 23rd around 10:30 a.m.

He stands at 5 feet 7 inches, weighs 145 pounds and has gray hair with hazel eyes. Wesler was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, jeans, and white shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jerry Wesler, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689 or 911.