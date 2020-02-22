Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing 81-year-old from Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WANE) — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old man from Columbus, Indiana.
The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lester Burbrink.
He is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, 230 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Police said Burbrink was last seen wearing a light gray or brown jacket, dark hat, and driving a gold 2011 Toyota Sienna van with Indiana license plate RMY591.
Lester was last seen in Columbus on Friday, Feb. 21, around 3:30 p.m., police added. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Burbrink’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689 or 911.
