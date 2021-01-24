Statewide Silver Alert declared for Attica woman

She was last seen wearing black framed prescription glasses, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue stretch pants, and driving a gray 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Indiana license plate 284TFD.

ATTICA, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Attica, Indiana woman.

Police say 42-year-old Jamie Kristen Reed was last seen in Attica on Friday, Jan. 22 around 1 p.m.

Reed stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 280 pounds, has brown hair with purple highlights and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black framed prescription glasses, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue stretch pants, and driving a gray 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Indiana license plate 284TFD.

According to police, Reed is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Reed is asked to contact the Attica Police Department at 765-793-2449 or call 911.