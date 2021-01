Wright was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, driving a white 2001 Ford F250 truck with a Indiana license plate of D457HD on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 10:40 a.m.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 90-year-old William Wright of Bloomington, Indiana.

Wright was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, driving a white 2001 Ford F250 truck with a Indiana license plate of D457HD on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 10:40 a.m.

He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds, has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on William Wright is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 812-349-2781 or 911.