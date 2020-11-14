Statewide silver alert decalred in Elkhart

Yvens Reisacher was last seen on Friday, Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m. wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, maroon shorts and driving a maroon 2002 Buick LeSabre with a Indiana Plate of BVX199.

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for the disappearance of an 18-year-old male from Elkhart.

Yvens Reisacher was last seen on Friday, Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m. wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, maroon shorts and driving a maroon 2002 Buick LeSabre with a Indiana Plate of BVX199.

Reisacher stands 6 feet tall, weighs 230 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Reisacher is encouraged to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.