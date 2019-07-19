States, provinces discuss cooperation on stopping Asian carp

FILE – In this June 13, 2012, file photo, Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a research boat, jump from the Illinois River near Havana, Ill. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ commanding officer has endorsed a $778 million plan for upgrading a lock-and-dam complex near Chicago to prevent Asian carp from invading […]

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. states and Canadian provinces in the Great Lakes region are looking for ways to cooperate on preventing Asian carp from reaching Lake Michigan.

Representatives of the states and provinces met this week in Chicago to discuss a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposal for installing new technologies at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.

The facility is considered a choke point where electric barriers, air bubbles and underwater noisemakers could be used to scare away the invasive fish, which have infested the Illinois River.

The region’s governors and premiers have endorsed the $778 million plan and Illinois is the non-federal sponsor. During this week’s meeting, the other states and provinces discussed how they could help.

In addition to costs, the agenda included ecological and engineering issues.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.