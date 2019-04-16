Statehouse memorial planned for late US Senator Birch Bayh

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Birch Bayh

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) - A memorial service honoring Indiana's former United State Senator and House Speaker Birch Bayh will be held inside the statehouse.

Bayh died in March at the age of 91 after an illness. Bayh was the lead sponsor of the landmark 1972 law prohibiting gender discrimination in education — known as Title IX for its section in the Higher Education Act.

State leaders will remember his life during the service including Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana Hosue Speaker Brian Bosman and Purdue University President Mitch Daniels. His sons, former Indiana Governor and US Senator Evan, and attorney, Christopher, will eulogize their father.

Senator Bayh's widow, Katherine or "Kitty", will read a poem written by the Senator.

The service is open to the public and no RSVPs are necessary. It will be held Wednesday, May 1 at noon in the south atrium of the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

