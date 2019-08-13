State-wide Silver Alert issued for missing Jeffersonville man

Lawrence “Larry” Haas, a 69-year-old white man, is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. A state-wide Silver Alert has been issued after his disappearance.

INDIANA (WANE) — A state-wide Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a Jeffersonville man.

Lawrence “Larry” Haas, a 69-year-old white man, is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, camouflage jacket, blue shirt, denim shorts, cowboy boots, and has a scar on the right side of his neck and no teeth.

Lawrence is missing from Jeffersonville, Indiana which is 112 miles southeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12:00 pm.. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lawrence “Larry” Haas, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.