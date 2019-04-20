State-wide silver alert declared in Indiana

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Muncie Police Department issued a state-wide silver as they investigate the disapperance of 54-year-old Deanne Black.

Black is described as white female, 5'6", 130 lbs., strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes. Investigators say she has multiple tattoos including two on her back, one on each of her wrists and one on her foot.

Reports say Black is driving a silver 2006 Buick Rendezvous SUV with an Indiana license plate; number CL3032.

She is missing from Muncie, Indiana and was last seen on Friday, April 19, at 3:00 p.m. Police belive she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Deanne Black, contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838 or 911.