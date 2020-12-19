State Trooper saves Vigo County man’s life

After Trooper Stump got out of his patrol car and carefully approached the man, he discovered the man was unresponsive. He then lifted him from the concrete barrier and placed him on solid ground. This caused the man to wake up.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Putnamville State Trooper, Gerald Stump, saved the life of a Terra Haute man early Saturday morning.

Trooper Stump was conducting a normal patrol when he discovered a man collapsed over the barrier of the Wabash River bridge, facing the river with his feet off of the ground just before 3 a.m.

Further questioning and investigation by Trooper Stump revealed that the man was under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances. Trooper Stump convinced the man to be self-admitted into a medical facility for treatment.

The man was then transported to a local hospital by medics of the Terre Haute Fire Department.

Indiana State Police say they understand that in a crisis the mental well-being of individuals is as essential as physical well-being.