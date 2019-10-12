State Trooper dies in crash on his way to help another trooper

Trooper Stephan is survived by his wife and six month-old daughter.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of one of its own after a trooper died late Friday night on his way to a car accident in Tippecanoe County.

Indiana State Police say 27-year-old Trooper Peter R. Stephan was on his provide backup after another state trooper called for assistance at a crash near Americus Township at approximately 10:25 p.m. Friday.

The preliminary investigation shows Trooper Stephan was driving his 2018 Dodge Charger police car on Old State Road 25 North, just south of Stair Road, when he approached a curve. For an undetermined reason the vehicle drove off the east side of the road, rolling at least once and hit a utility pole.

EMS personnel responded to the scene and pronounced Trooper Stephan dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Trooper Stephan, of Lafayette, served with the Indiana State Police Department for four years. He leaves behind a wife and six month-old baby daughter.

The Indiana State Police said in a press release it plans to honor Trooper Stephan.

This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Stephan’s family, friends and co-workers.” Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.

Services will be announced at a later date.