State Trooper allegedly broke leg of K-9 officer during training session in Jasper

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper will appear in court for hitting a K-9 officer during a March training session.

ISP said it initiated a criminal investigation after Trooper Dustan Rubenacker, 29, allegedly hit his police K-9 during a March 17 training session in Jasper. Several Indiana State Police K-9 teams were present when the alleged incident occurred.

During the training session, Rubenacker and his K-9, Odin, were participating in an exercise and Odin was not properly focusing on the correct target, ISP said. Rubenacker allegedly used unreasonable discipline toward the k-9 officer, which resulted in an injury.

Odin was taken to a veterinarian clinic where it was determined he had a serious fracture to his right rear leg. Odin underwent surgery to repair his leg, but ISP said it is not known at this time if he will return to work.

Odin is a five-year-old Belgian Malinois and has been a member of the ISP for approximately four years. Rubenacker is a six-year veteran of the Indiana State Police.

The summons for Rubenacker was served Wednesday afternoon, ISP said. Rubenacker is scheduled to appear in Dubois Circuit Court on July 6 at 10:30 a.m. for the charge of Striking a Law Enforcement Animal, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Rubenacker is currently on administrative leave with pay. An internal investigation is on-going.