State senator from Fort Wayne planning ‘Texas-style’ anti-abortion bill for Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana lawmaker from Fort Wayne is taking steps to restrict abortions in the state, similar to the measure signed into law in Texas recently.

Back in May, the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, signed the first-of-its-kind law that will ban abortions as early as 6 weeks. The bill also grants individuals to the right to sue any abortion clinic or provider.

Now, Indiana State Senator Liz Brown (R-District 15) wants to do the same for the Hoosier State. Sen. Brown, a long-standing vocal pro-life advocate, has announced plans to introduce a similar bill.

“We need to understand that life begins at conception,” Sen. Brown said. “It is ironic that people say ‘follow science.’ As you know when Roe v. Wade was passed in ’79, one of the key issues was viability, and when the state has an interest. I would argue with science, we have done great things with babies and taking care of them in the womb. It’s time for the state to take back control and make these decisions.”

Sen. Brown told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that she doesn’t believe anything is more important than the life of the mother and the life of the baby.

“There are two lives there. I think that anything that has happened to the mother like rape or incest is awful, but I think we just magnify the hurt and injury by also killing the baby,” Sen. Brown said.

Brown added that the state continues to increase resources for women who suffer from substance abuse, or issues that may hinder them to take care of the child. The state senator said she will continue to fight for resources for women to have a healthy pregnancy.

Currently, the statehouse is having a special session for redistricting. Brown’s anti-abortion will not be introduced until January 2022, when regular session starts.

A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Indiana issued this statement:

“Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates is deeply concerned that Senator Liz Brown would even consider pushing for a bill like the six-week abortion ban in Texas. This law is so egregious that it deputizes anyone — a neighbor, distant family member, abusive partner, or even a stranger — to sue anyone who “aids and abets” accessing an abortion. The impact of this heinous abortion ban in Texas cannot be understated— this law overwhelmingly harms Black and Latinx people, people with low incomes, and people in rural areas, who already face immense barriers to health care access.

Indiana is already one of the most restrictive states in the country, for abortion, second only to Louisiana for the number of harmful restrictions enacted since Roe was decided. In August, a federal district court declared several Indiana abortion restrictions unconstitutional and enjoined them; including, the telemedicine abortion ban, in-person exam requirement, physician-only requirement for medication abortion and some state-directed counseling. And a federal judge didn’t allow the last abortion restriction Sen. Brown supported to go into effect in July, which peddled the unproven and harmful idea that medication abortion can somehow be reversed.

Now, the same politicians who have abandoned the real needs and fears of Hoosiers are also in charge of redrawing congressional maps that will change the state for decades to come. To continue battling against the constant attacks on reproductive health care in Indiana, we need bias-free district lines. We urge legislators to ensure a transparent redistricting process and make it more people-powered instead of the current process that allows these politicians to retain power. “Abortion is a constitutional right and still safe and legal in Indiana, but accessing a full range of reproductive health care, including abortion is more difficult than ever before. Planned Parenthood and our partners are not giving up — not in Texas, not anywhere. We must fight city by city, state by state, to ensure that people can still access the health care they need.”