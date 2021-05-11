State resources available to help Hoosiers gain skills and find careers

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – With recent changes to the state’s unemployment insurance program, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development is reminding Hoosiers of the many resources available to assist with training and employment opportunities.

Based on the most recent data, the department said Indiana employers have posted more than 115,000 job openings around the state.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development released a list of state resources to help Hoosiers gain more skills and find the career of their choice:

Workforce Ready Grant: Pays the tuition and fees for eligible high-value certificate programs at Ivy Tech Community College, Vincennes University, Indiana Institute of Technology or other approved providers.

Pays the tuition and fees for eligible high-value certificate programs at Ivy Tech Community College, Vincennes University, Indiana Institute of Technology or other approved providers. Indiana Career Connect: Provides workforce services and tools to help employers connect with job-ready talent.

Provides workforce services and tools to help employers connect with job-ready talent. Hoosier Talent Network: Job-matching and career-planning site powered by artificial intelligence to help Hoosiers find the right job and uncover new opportunities.

Job-matching and career-planning site powered by artificial intelligence to help Hoosiers find the right job and uncover new opportunities. 180 Skills: Delivers high-quality, online, technical, employability, and compliance manufacturing skills training aligned with the needs of employers.

Delivers high-quality, online, technical, employability, and compliance manufacturing skills training aligned with the needs of employers. InDemand Jobs: Focuses on high-demand, high-wage jobs for today and tomorrow. The demand indicator used is based on a methodology that ranks all Indiana jobs based on future growth and wages.

Focuses on high-demand, high-wage jobs for today and tomorrow. The demand indicator used is based on a methodology that ranks all Indiana jobs based on future growth and wages. Hoosiers by the Numbers: Premier source for labor market information for Indiana.

Hoosiers are also encouraged to visit their nearest WorkOne center to learn about reemployment services. WorkOne locations can be found here: www.in.gov/dwd/WorkOne/locations.html.