JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Representative Jim Lucas will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated.

Lucas pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident and took a plea deal during the afternoon hearing on June 12 in Jackson Superior Court II.

Lucas received a sentence of 60 days in jail for operating while intoxicated and 180 days for leaving the scene of an accident, but those sentences were suspended.

Lucas was placed on 365 days of probation and ordered to pay $3,929.62 in restitution fees to the Indiana Department of Transportation by Judge Bruce MacTavish. However, this can be concluded after 180 days if Lucas completes the listed terms of the probation. The agreement includes several provisions, including the suspension of Lucas’ license for 60 days.

He will still be permitted to drive for business-related purposes Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. until August 11. He must also participate in an alcohol and drug abuse program.

Lucas entered a guilty plea to a Class C misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated as a first offense with no endangerment and a Class B misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

A crash report complied by Indiana State Police said that Lucas drove off an overpass at State Road 11 and Interstate 65 before driving on the interstate on-ramp in the wrong direction.

The drunk driving crash occurred just after midnight on May 31 when ISP detained Lucas for crashing his vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Tundra, over a roundabout on Southbound SR 11 and the I-65 interchange.

Bodycam footage of Lucas’ arrest can be viewed below:

ISP said Lucas was traveling southbound on State Road 11 when he veered off the roadway and down an embankment and hit a guardrail, bringing the vehicle to the right lane of I-65 North. ISP said Lucas continued driving across all three lanes of I-65 North, striking the median guardrail in the process.

The vehicle Lucas was driving is alleged to have traveled nearly 200 feet toward the northbound lanes of the highway before it crashed into a guardrail, rocketed across two lanes of pavement and hit another guardrail on the inside northbound lanes.

ISP said Lucas allegedly shifted his car back onto SR 11 to head in the direction of Seymour. The vehicle was found with three blown tires nearly three miles from the location of the crash. Responding authorities arrested Lucas after he was found walking at SR 11 and Redding Road.

Lucas was initially arrested on two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one count of leaving the scene of a crash. Lucas had told officers that he was trying to avoid a deer and lost control of his vehicle.

The 58-year-old was booked into the Jackson County Jail at 3:46 a.m. May 31 on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. He was released just before 8 a.m. later that morning with a $705 bond.

Lucas’ toxicology results are still pending.

FOX59 received the following statement from Lucas in response to Monday’s sentencing:

“I take full responsibility for (my) actions and make no excuses. I apologize to my family, friends and constituents, and I’m sincerely committed to being better and doing better. I plan to take time to evaluate myself and I’m already enrolled in counseling to get the help I need. I will continue to work everyday to earn back the trust of my community while serving my neighbors in House District 69.”

Lucas represents House District 69 and was first elected to the Statehouse in 2012. District 69 includes portions of Jackson, Bartholomew, Scott and Washington counties.