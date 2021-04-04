State regulators fine utility $900K for pipeline violations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana regulators have fined CenterPoint nearly $900,000 for natural gas pipeline violations the utility previously known as Vectren committed in 2019.

The $894,000 civil penalty is part of CenterPoint’s settlement agreement with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for failing to locate or mark its pipelines within two days of gas line excavations.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that the IURC says those procedures include accurately marking those pipelines and contacting the excavator within those two working days.

The IURC says CenterPoint is not allowed to recover the civil penalty from its customers. The penalty payment will go into Indiana’s general fund.