State police trooper saves woman trapped underwater in car

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say they saved a woman’s life in southern Indiana Friday after she was found trapped underwater in a car.

Around 3:00 p.m., ISP Sergeant Stephen Wheeles was assisting another trooper on Interstate 65 with scene reconstruction of a crash that occurred two days earlier when he heard a call of a a crash with possible injuries on State Road 11 north of Seymour.

When Wheeles arrived at the crash, he found a car partially submerged and sinking into a body of water beside the roadway. He immediately went to the driver, Megan Fleetwood, 23, who was trapped in the vehicle. Another person at the scene gave Wheeles a hammer that he used to break the back window of the car, pulling Fleetwood out of the car and to safety.

During the rescue, Wheeles injured his hand and arm. Both he and Fleetwood were transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour for treatment.

Indiana State Police were assisted by Seymour Police and Fire Departments and EMS.