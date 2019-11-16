State Police seize 21 pounds of meth from California woman

Indiana State Police seized 21 pounds of methamphetamine with the help of a K-9 unit in Henry County.

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police seized 21 pounds of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Henry County Thursday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Trooper Ray Otter was eastbound on Interstate 70 near New Castle when he noticed a GMC Yukon with a license plate light out and following the vehicle in front of it too closely. Otter activated his lights but the Yukon continued driving for about a mile before stopping on State Road 3 after exiting I-70.

After Otter made contact with the driver of the Yukon, Yolanda Bisaiz, 47, of Los Angeles, her two female passengers and two children under fiver years old, he became suspicious. Trooper Ratliff was nearby with his K-9 partner, Tora, and came to assist Otter. Ratliff took Tora around the outside of the Yukon for an open-air sniff, and Tora indicated the presence of narcotics.

Further investigation by the troopers turned up 21 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle, along with a small amount of marijuana. Bisaiz was arrested for the following:

Dealing methamphetamine in the presence of a minor, a level 2 felony

Dealing methamphetamine 10 or more grams with the intent to deliver, a level 2 felony

Possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams, a level 3 felony

Possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor

Bisaiz was lodged in the Henry County Jail and her vehicle was impounded. The other passengers were transported from the scene and allowed to leave. The Methamphetamine had an estimated street value of $105,000 to $210,000. Otter was assisted in his investigation by Trooper Ratliff and Henry County Deputies Thrasher and Marcum.