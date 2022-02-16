BENTON COUNTY – Indiana State Police arrested an Ambia man on various felony charges Monday after finding drugs and a gun without a serial number inside his home.

A trooper from the state police’s Lafayette post began investigating 30-year-old Kenneth Lanoue after receiving information that he was dealing methamphetamine, according to a state police release. A search of his home at 305 E. Elm St. in Ambia turned up what police believe to be methamphetamine as well as marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Police also found 13 long guns, 8 hand guns. One of the firearms had a removed serial number, which is illegal.

Lanoue was not at home during the search, according to police. Deputies and officers with the Fountain County Sheriff’s and Attica Police departments later found him and took him into custody.

He’s currently held in Benton County Jail on felony charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of a firearm with a removed serial number and possession of methamphetamine. He’s also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.