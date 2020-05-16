State Police: Man dies in crash on Indianapolis highway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say a man died Friday night after crashing his car into another vehicle on the shoulder of an Indianapolis highway.

In a statement released Saturday, the Indiana State Police said a pick-up truck pulling a camper broke down on the left shoulder of Interstate 465 on Friday evening.

A wrecking service was hooking up to the disabled truck when a car left the road and hit the truck.

Authorities say the car then spun back into the road and struck two other vehicles.

