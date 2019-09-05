State Police involved in shooting on Indiana Toll Road

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place on the Indiana Toll Road.

Police say around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Valparaiso Police Department received a call of three male suspects that were allegedly attempting to break into cars.

Police say they saw a vehicle that matched the description and attempted to stop the vehicle. It eventually crashed while fleeing police, and the three men inside ran into a nearby woods.

Two of the suspects were caught and put in handcuffs by police, but one suspect ran further away and got into a highway maintenance truck. The suspect backed the truck up, crashing into a semi, and then drove at a nearby maintenance worker and pursuing police officers. Police say they began firing at the truck which caused the suspect to put the truck into drive and speed away, though he crashed into another semi.

The suspect then ran from the truck and jumped down into the median where he was shortly apprehended by officers.

Police say the suspect was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.