SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has requested the Indiana State Police investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in South Bend Wednesday night.

Michigan State Police were involved in the pursuit of a Kia that stemmed from a traffic stop in Niles, at approximately 8:30 p.m. The pursuit entered Indiana on S.R. 933, with multiple jurisdictions getting involved.

After entering South Bend, the Kia struck a city police department vehicle that was deploying stop sticks. The male suspect then got out of the vehicle and ran, and according to ISP, shots were fired. A Michigan state trooper continued to pursue the suspect in a police vehicle, until the vehicle went partially over an embankment and hit a tree.

The suspect was ultimately found dead near the St. Joseph River. An autopsy will be performed at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo on Friday.

At the conclusion of the investigation, all information will be turned over to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for review.