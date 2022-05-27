NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WANE) – Detectives from the Indiana State Police’s Versailles Post are investigating a death at the Jennings County Jail in the southern part of the state.

No foul play is suspected in the death, though, according to a state police media release.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, corrections officers with the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office found 35-year-old Sandra I. Ray unresponsive in her cell. Those officers began providing medical assistance and called emergency responders, the media release said.

Emergency responders were unable to revive Ray and the Jennings County Coroner pronounced her dead.

The Jennings County Sheriff requested state police investigate the death. Detectives with state police found that Ray was in a cell by herself and was the only person in the cell at the time of her death. Results of an autopsy are pending, according to the media release.

The investigation is ongoing.