CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that closed part of State Road 25 for four hours Friday night, according to a release.

ISP said in the release that dispatch got multiple reports of a serious motorcycle crash around 5 p.m. Officers with the Delphi Police Department and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on SR 25.

The initial investigation found that a 2011 Harley Davidson was headed northbound on SR 25 when police said the rider lost control for an unknown reason. The motorcycle hit a guardrail in the median, and the rider was thrown from the bike, according to the release.

Police said 52-year-old Jerry D. Spegal from Camden was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carroll County Coroner.

The northbound lanes of SR 25 were closed for about four hours during the initial investigation and cleanup, according to the release. The Crash Reconstructionist team with ISP is leading the investigation.