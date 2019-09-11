State Police husband-wife duo to retire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two married members of the Indiana State Police announced their retirement after more than a combined 60 years of experience.

Master Trooper Richard Crawford, a Huntington, Indiana native, served as a member of the US Air Force from 1980 to 1984. He was honorably discharged and became a trooper with the Maryland State Police.

In the summer of 1990, Richard was accepted into the 48th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. He was first appointed to the Fort Wayne Post.

Lieutenant Nicole Crawford of Martinsville, Indiana graduated from high school in 1998. She began her career with the Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) Police Department and earned a Bachelor degree in secondary education in four years.

In August 1993, Nicole entered the 50th ISP Recruit Academy and was appointed to trooper at the Bremen post in December. She soon transferred to Fort Wayne and Putnamville Posts.

In 2015, Nicole was promoted to Lieutenant and served the remainder of her career in the Training Division. She also graduated from the 262nd session of the FBI National Academy.

The Crawfords are proud parents to three grown children and grandparents to five grandchildren.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.